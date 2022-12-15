Canadian housing starts dip 0.2% in November; beat estimate
TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts edged lower in November compared with the previous month as a drop in single-detached urban starts offset groundbreaking in multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 264,159 units from a revised 264,581 units in October, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 255,000.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.