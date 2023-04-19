Canadian housing starts fall 11% in March -CMHC
TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell more than expected in March compared with the previous month as groundbreaking decreased on multiple unit and single-family detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.
The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell 11% to 213,865 units from a revised 240,927 units in February, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 237,800.
