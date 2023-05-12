Canadian mortgage lending conditions tighten sharply - BoC survey shows















TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - Canadian mortgage lending conditions tightened sharply in the first quarter of the year, data from the Bank of Canada's Senior Loan Officer Survey showed on Friday.

The measure of mortgage lending conditions rose to 35.62 in the first quarter from -3.87 in the final three months of 2022, while non-mortgage lending was at 11.63, up from 3.62.

The survey collects information on the lending practices of Canadian financial institutions. A positive number implies a net tightening of conditions.

Link: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/publications/slos/

Reporting by Fergal Smith











