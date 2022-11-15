BOJ's Kuroda says climate financing plays crucial role in decarbonisation















TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday highlighted the importance of sustainable finance to address climate change and achieve decarbonisation.

"Sustainable finance has a crucial role to play in our efforts to address climate change and steadily achieve decarbonization," Kuroda told an international forum.

The Japanese central bank expected its climate response financing operations to keep on functioning as a catalyst and encourage decarbonization efforts in Japan, he added.

