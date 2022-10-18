Mercuria among firms vying for Tocantins carbon credits in Brazil















SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mercuria Energy Trading is one of three companies showing interest in registering and acquiring up to 200 million tonnes of jurisdictional carbon credits tied to the Amazon forest that are being sold by Brazil's Tocantins state, officials said.

Tocantins expects the credits, generated between 2016 and 2032, to be worth up to 2 billion reais ($191 million), said state environmental official Marli Santos.

Switzerland-based Mercuria, one of the world's largest global commodities and energy tradings, with operations in 50 countries and annual revenue of $130 billion last year, is competing with a subsidiary of Britain's Systemiq, a company focused on sustainable businesses, and Brazil's Future Carbon Holding.

The state will announce the winner on Wednesday, Tocantins said in a statement. Governor Wanderlei Barbosa said in the statement the transaction underscored the state's focus on addressing climate change.

If the deal closes and the credits are registered internationally, Tocantins said it would be the first state in the Brazilian Amazon to sell jurisdictional carbon credits.

($1 = 5.2484 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Paul Simao











