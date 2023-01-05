UAE's ADNOC allocates $15 bln to decarbonisation projects
DUBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)(ADNOC.UL) said on Thursday it would allocate $15 billion to decarbonisation projects by 2030.
The projects will include investments in clean power, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and electrification, a statement by the company said.
ADNOC's board of directors approved in November the acceleration of the company's low-carbon growth strategy and its goal of net zero by 2050.
The Abu Dhabi energy group will announce initiatives throughout 2023, including a CCS project, investments in new and cleaner energy solutions and international partnerships, the statement said.
ADNOC is committed to reducing its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.
It plans to grow its carbon capture capacity to 5 million tonnes by that year.
ADNOC's expansion of its lower carbon energy portfolio will be largely delivered through its stake in Masdar, the UAE's clean energy vehicle.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.