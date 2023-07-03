Chile's economic activity down in May for 4th straight month

SANTIAGO, July 3 (Reuters) - Chile's economic activity index fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, the central bank said on Monday, underscoring the economic headwinds faced by the world's largest producer of copper amid high interest rates.

The IMACEC index, a close proxy of gross domestic product (GDP), dropped 2% in May from the same month last year, while slipping 0.5% when compared with the previous month.

Chile's economy has been grappling to regain steam after a rapid post-pandemic recovery, which led to high inflation and subsequent aggressive monetary tightening, with benchmark rates currently at a cycle-high of 11.25%.

The annual change in the index, which accounts for roughly 90% of the Andean country's GDP, was explained by a drop in mining and, to a lesser extent, in trade, the central bank said in a statement.

"There is no respite; rate cuts are imminent," Pantheon Macroeconomics' Andres Abadia said. "We look for a 100 basis-point rate cut to 10.25% at the July 28 meeting, provided inflation continues to fall rapidly, as we expect."

Chile's monetary authority last month kept rates unchanged at 11.25% but did signal that if recent positive trends continue, it could begin lowering borrowing costs in the short-term.

Previous indicators released by the statistics agency had already pointed to a decline in mining output, with copper production having dropped 14% in May from a year ago. Manufacturing output also slipped in the month.

"The May IMACEC fell influenced by mining and basically showed stagnation in the rest of the sectors," Scotiabank Chile's chief economist Jorge Selaive said. "GDP is on the way to contract between 0.5% and 1% in 2023".

Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Grant McCool















