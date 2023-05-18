China and US commerce ministers and trade representatives to meet next week, Chinese embassy says
WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The ministers of commerce and the trade representatives of United States and China will meet next week in the United States, the spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington said on Thursday.
Liu Pengyu made the announcement at a Chinese embassy online briefing with journalists. He said China was open to communication at all levels with United States, but only on the basis of mutual respect.
Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina
