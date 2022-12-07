China will handle EU's trade disputes request in accordance with WTO rules: commerce ministry















BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China will properly handle the EU's trade disputes request in accordance with the World Trade Organization dispute settlement procedure, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday, after the European Commission escalated challenges to China over two trade disputes.

China will also safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, said a statement by the ministry.

