Chinese investments part of influence strategy - German econ minister
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China is pursuing a strategic approach when it comes to increasing its influence through investments, said German Economy Robert Habeck after confirming that the government had blocked a Chinese takeover of Elmos' chip factory.
"We're seeing a conscious, strategic approach to exerting influence and gaining knowledge," especially in the areas of semiconductors and microchip production, added Habeck.
