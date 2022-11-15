Colombia economy grew 7% in Q3, beating expectations















BOGOTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 7% in the third quarter, the government's DANE statistics agency said on Tuesday, exceeding market expectations of 6.7%.

In a Reuters poll last week analysts said they expected Latin America's fourth-largest economy to see slowing growth amid moderating domestic consumption, rampant inflation and rising interest rates. read more

The economy grew 1.6% in the third quarter versus the second quarter, DANE said.

Reporting by Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin











