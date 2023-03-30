Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas annual core earnings jump 32% on pro forma basis

An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais
An Emirati man is seen near the logo of ADNOC in Ruwais, United Arab Emirates May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Gas (ADNOCGAS.AD) on Thursday reported a 32% increase in its 2022 core earnings on a pro forma basis, citing a higher pricing environment and increased sales volumes amid strong market conditions.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) raised $2.5 billion earlier this month by selling a 5% stake in ADNOC Gas to investors via an initial public offering.

ADNOC Gas' pro forma adjusted core earnings for last year came in at $8.7 billion, the company said in a bourse filing, up from $6.6 billion in 2021.

ADNOC Gas became operational on Jan. 1 through the consolidation of ADNOC Gas Processing, ADNOC LNG and ADNOC Industrial Gas.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next