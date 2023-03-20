Adani Group says engaging with financial institutions over Gujarat petchem project















BENGALURU, March 20 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group said, on Monday, its engagement with financial institutions over a petrochemical project at Mundra in the western state of Gujarat was still ongoing.

The company clarified after Press Trust of India reported on Sunday that the embattled group had suspended work on the 349 billion rupees ($4.23 billion) Green PVC project after the Hindenburg short seller report.

The company has put major equipment procurement and site

construction activities on hold, pending a "financial closure" by lenders, a spokesperson for the group said in a statement.

"We are hopeful to obtain financial closure for the project

in the next six months post which full-fledged procurement and construction activities at the site will commence," the spokesperson said.

On Jan. 24, Hindenburg Research alleged stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, and flagged concerns over debt levels at the company, which Adani has denied.

($1 = 82.5130 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











