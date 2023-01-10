Adani-led group completes purchase of Israel's Haifa Port















JERUSALEM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A consortium led by India's Adani Group has completed the purchase of Haifa Port in northern Israel for 4 billion shekels ($1.15 billion), Israel's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israel announced in July it would sell the port in Haifa, a major trade hub on its Mediterranean coast, to winning bidders Adani Ports (APSE.NS) and local chemicals and logistics group Gadot.

($1 = 3.4727 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Dan Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.