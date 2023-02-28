Al Khaleej Sugar says operating at 40% capacity















DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dubai's Al Khaleej Sugar is operating at 40% capacity because of "dumping" by India, the company's Managing Director Jamal al-Ghurair said on Tuesday.

The company would return to full capacity when India stopped dumping, al-Ghurair told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Dubai Sugar Conference, without giving a time frame.

Other sugar producers have complained that India has broken World Trade Organization (WTO) rules by providing excessive domestic support and export subsidies for sugar and sugarcane.

A WTO panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala in December 2021 and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules. India has appealed.

The WTO's appeals bench, which rules on top disputes, has been mothballed for over two years due to the United States blocking adjudicator appointments.

India has allowed sugar mills to export 6.1 million tonnes of sugar in the current 2022/23 season, down from a record 11 million tonnes exported in the previous season. Crop problems are expected to limit further exports in the current season.

The country mainly exports sugar to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sudan, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.

The lower operating capacity has impacted Al Khaleej Sugar's expansion plans, al-Ghurair said. "How do you expand if I'm not at full capacity."

The company had announced a project to build a beet sugar factory in Spain and al-Ghurair said on Tuesday that it was at the preparatory stage.

