Albemarle swings to quarterly profit on surging lithium demand















Nov 2 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp (ALB.N), the world's largest producer of lithium, said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly profit on surging prices and demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $897.2 million, or $7.61 per share, compared with a net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, in the year-ago period.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis











