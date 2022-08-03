Albemarle's lithium sales surge; annual forecast raised
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) raised its annual forecast on Wednesday after its second-quarter lithium sales nearly tripled due to rising prices of the electric vehicle battery metal.
The company reported second-quarter net income of $406.8 million, or $3.46 per share, compared with $424.6 million, or $3.62 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted profit in the company's lithium division more than quadrupled, though adjusted profit in the catalyst division, which sells to the oil refining sector, fell more than 50%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.