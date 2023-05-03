Albemarle's quarterly profit jumps, but annual forecast cut

Brine pools from a lithium mine, that belongs U.S.-based Albemarle Corp, is seen on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ivan AlvaradO/File Photo

May 3 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Albemarle Corp (ALB.N) posted a more-than fourfold jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday but cut its annual forecast, citing softening prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $1.24 billion, or $10.51 per share, compared to $253.4 million, or $2.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese

