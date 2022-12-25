Algeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Algeria has set the reference price for crude oil at $60 a barrel through 2023-2025, state news agency (APS) said on Sunday, citing the 2023 budget approved earlier in the day by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The budget set the market price for crude oil at $70 a barrel during the same period.
The North African country expects inflation to reach 5.1% and sees economic growth at 4.1% in 2023, APS said.
The president stressed the importance of raising gas output in order to boost exports, APS added.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- WorldTwo substations attacked in Washington state, utility says
Thousands of residents were without power near Tacoma, Washington, after two electrical substations were attacked, and the incidents have been reported to the police, the local utility company said on Sunday.