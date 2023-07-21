Aluminium maker Hydro raises capex guidance, Q2 profit matches expectations
OSLO, July 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Hydro (NHY.OL) on Friday raised its guidance for capital expenditure this year as it reported a drop in core second-quarter earnings in line with expectations.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell to 7.1 billion crowns ($706 million) for April-June from 11.6 billion a year earlier, in line with an average analyst forecast of 7.0 billion crowns.
Hydro guided for capital expenditure of 20.5 billion crowns, up from 16.5 billion seen previously.
This was partly due to inflation and currency conversion effects but also because it had offered 1.5 billion crowns more for its acquisition of Poland's Alumetal, among other investments.
"No further increased capital allocation is planned for 2023," Hydro said in a statement.
Hydro said it was on track with its multi-year cost-cutting programme, including the 8.4 billion crowns expected to be delivered this year and was "making progress" towards the combined 14 billion crowns to be cut by 2027.
Separately, Hydro said on Friday it had written this week to the London Metal Exchange to reconsider a decision not to ban Russian aluminium from its warehouse network as large volumes are jeopardising the benchmark status of its aluminium contract.
($1 = 10.0508 Norwegian crowns)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldChinese cities brace for floods as heat scorches inland regions
Beijing and other cities braced for severe flooding on Friday as summer storms rolled across many parts of China, while inland regions baked in intense heat, threatening to shrink the country's biggest freshwater lake.
- WorldRussia hits grain terminals of agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's Odesa region -governor
Russian missiles hit grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, injuring two people, the regional governor said on Friday.