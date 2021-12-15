Amazon's AWS hit again, affecting third-party services

Attendees walk past a Twitch logo painted on stairs during opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Wednesday that its cloud service, Amazon Web Services, is facing internet connectivity issues in two regions on the U.S. West Coast.

AWS, which is a public cloud service provider, supports online infrastructures of many companies including Netflix (NFLX.O).

AWS's dashboard showed that it was investigating internet connectivity issues in the "US-West-1 and US-West-2" regions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

According to Downdetector.com, services at Netflix, Slack, Amazon's Ring and DoorDash were also down. This indicates that the outage could be widespread.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Amazon's live-streaming site, Twitch, also said its services were facing several issues.

A major outage disrupted Amazon's cloud services for several hours last week that resulted in Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and a slew of other services being inaccessible, including Amazon's e-commerce website. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.