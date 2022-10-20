An EU-energy deal is possible, but it will be difficult, says European Council President Michel

European Council President Charles Michel attends a news conference during the Informal EU 27 Summit and Meeting within the European Political Community at Prague Castle, in Prague, Czech Republic, October 7, 2022. REUTERS/Eva Korinkova

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - An EU-energy deal is possible, but will be difficult, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

"I am confident: I think an agreement is possible even though it will probably be difficult. It is obvious we must listen to the various views," he said.

He also said that the current proposals on energy "are a good balance to reach a deal today."

Reporting by Marine Strauss, Charlotte Van Campenhout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

