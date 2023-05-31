Anglo American says to re-organize production businesses, finance boss to retire
May 31 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) said on Wednesday that its finance director, Stephen Pearce, would retire later this year and that it would re-organize its production businesses by consolidating them into two regions.
The company said that the process to appoint a successor to Pearce, who held the position for six years, is underway.
Over the last year, Anglo American has made several management changes, including appointing a new CEO for its De Beers diamond business.
The company also said it would consolidate its production businesses into two regions – Americas, and Africa and Australia – effective July 1.
The two regions will each be a regional director each, one based in Brazil for the Americas and one in South Africa for the Africa & Australia region.
