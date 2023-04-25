Anglo American's first-quarter copper output rises 28%















April 25 (Reuters) - Anglo American's (AAL.L) overall first-quarter production rose 9%, helped by strong copper output from the ramp-up of its Quellaveco mine in Peru and improvement in its steelmaking coal operations, it said on Tuesday.

The London-listed miner said it produced 178,000 tonnes of copper in the quarter to March, 28% higher than a year ago, and reported a 59% jump in steelmaking coal output to 3.5 million tonnes.

Rough diamond production via its global giant De Beers, however, remained flat at 8.9 million carats over the period, partly due to the transition of its Venetia mine in South Africa from open pit to a new underground section.

De Beers jointly owns Africa's largest diamond producer Debswana with Botswana, although the country is exploring other options outside their 54 year-old partnership.

The two partners are currently in talks to renew a 2011 sales and marketing agreement which entitles De Beers to 75% of the production from Debswana.

