Anglo American's Kumba Iron Ore profit falls on weaker prices

Haul trucks are seen at Kumba Iron Ore, the world's largest iron ore mines in Khathu, Northern Cape province, South Africa
Haul trucks are seen at Kumba Iron Ore, the world's largest iron ore mines in Khathu, Northern Cape province, South Africa, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/

July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore (KIOJ.J) reported a 17% decline in half-year profit on Tuesday due to softer iron ore prices and persistent rail logistics problems.

Kumba, 70% owned by global mining giant Anglo American Plc (AAL.L), said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in at 30.04 rand ($1.70) for the six months to June 30, down from 36.13 rand last year.

The miner's average realised export price was 22% lower at $106 per wet metric ton (wmt), compared to $136/wmt in the first half of 2022.

Although production increased 6% to 18.8 million tons during the first half of 2023 compared to last year, sales volumes were 4% lower at 18.9 million tons as persistent rail problems - derailments and cable theft - continue to throttle exports.

Kumba declared an interim dividend of 22.60 rand, returning $413.42 million to shareholders.

($1 = 17.6578 rand)

Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next