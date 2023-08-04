AngloGold Ashanti first-half profit falls 54% as costs surge
Aug 4 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) on Friday said its half-year profit declined 54% mainly due to higher costs and mandatory environmental provisions in Brazil.
The Johannesburg-headquartered miner said its headline earnings per share (HEPS)_ - the main profit measure in South Africa - came in at $0.33 in the six months to June 30, down from $0.71 during the same period last year.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldRescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide
Rescuers were searching for missing pilgrims on Friday after a landslide in a northern Indian state crushed some shops on a hilly pathway and washed away structures into a river below, officials said.