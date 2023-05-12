AngloGold Ashanti to shift primary listing to New York

Summary

May 12 (Reuters) - Miner AngloGold Ashanti (ANGJ.J) will move its primary listing to New York from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), it said on Friday.

AngloGold, which completed the sale of its South African assets in 2020, said it would also move its corporate base to the United Kingdom.

"The changes announced today will complement the work already underway to reduce our cost of capital, enhance our cost competitiveness versus our peers and optimise our portfolio by providing improved access to the world’s largest capital markets and pool of gold investors," CEO Alberto Calderon said in a statement.

The plan to move AngloGold's primary listing will be put to a shareholders vote and requires at least 75% support from investors, Calderon said on a conference call.

The gold miner has shifted its focus to more lucrative mines in Ghana, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as Australia and Latin America as mining in South Africa becomes more difficult and costly due to geological challenges posed by mining some of the world's deepest gold deposits.

South Africa is also struggling with severe power cuts that are souring investors' sentiment in Africa's most industrialised economy.

