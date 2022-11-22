API shows U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall -market sources















NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles fell in the latest week, while distillate stockpiles rose, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks fell by about 4.8 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 18, they said. Gasoline inventories fell by about 450,000 barrels, while distillate stocks rose by about 1.1 million barrels, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York











