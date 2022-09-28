APPEC-China's ethylene output costs $1,200-$1,300/t lower than Europe - Shenghong Petchem exec

SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China's ethylene production costs are lower than Europe's by $1,200-$1,300 per tonne due to lower feedstock and energy costs, an executive from Shenghong Petrochemical said on Wednesday.

Sun Xin, director of China's privately-owned Shenghong Petrochemical, was speaking at the 38th Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

