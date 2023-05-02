Aramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 bln gas deal -Bloomberg News

A Saudi Aramco sign is pictured at an oil facility in Abqaiq
A Saudi Aramco sign is pictured at an oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - Refining giant Sinopec Corp and French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) are among the companies holding talks with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco (2222.SE) to invest in the Jafurah development in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

