Aramco in talks with Sinopec, Total for $10 bln gas deal -Bloomberg News















May 2 (Reuters) - Refining giant Sinopec Corp and French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) are among the companies holding talks with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco (2222.SE) to invest in the Jafurah development in Saudi Arabia, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.