ArcelorMittal reports higher than expected Q2 results

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Thursday but said steel shipments and sales were being impacted by outages in Europe and lower steel demand.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday second-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $2.6 billion, half of the year-ago figure and slightly higher than the average forecast in a company poll of $2.5 billion.

Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; Editing by Kim Coghill

