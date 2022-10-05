Column: Argentina's corn, soy yields already at risk with slim rainfall forecast















NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct 4 (Reuters) - Argentina’s grain belt is amid its driest calendar year in nearly a decade and forecasts are keeping that trend around for the next three months, when the country’s corn and soybeans may need rain the most.

Although the sensitive yield-formation periods lie in the early months of 2023, harvest results have a slightly higher correlation with rainfall between October and December, when corn and soybean sowing is under way.

According to its agriculture ministry, Argentina’s corn crop was 12% planted as of last Thursday, the slowest for the date in at least five years. But past data suggests corn yields are not negatively affected by planting delays, which are never historically large, anyway.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The same is true for soybean yields and planting pace, which will not accelerate until November. However, dryness during the sowing period can reduce overall area, as was likely the case for the current Argentine wheat crop.

Farmers in Argentina are expected to favor planting soybeans over corn this year due to better profit potential, but well below normal soil moisture and a dry outlook could threaten those plans.

Dryness during corn and soybean planting is more likely during La Nina, forecast to persist through early 2023, its third straight year. If it does not start to die off beforehand, this cooler phase of the equatorial Pacific Ocean can cap rainfall when Argentina's ears and pods are filling.

La Nina has limited crop yields in Argentina for the past two seasons, particularly in the most recent one. That held the No. 3 exporter’s supplies back from the global market until last month when the government, needing to generate revenue, used currency incentives to force soybean sales.

END-OF-YEAR EMPHASIS

Whether October through December is dry in Argentina is not necessarily related to precipitation trends in the prior months, and a dry October does not guarantee a dry November, and so on. But insufficient rains during that stretch bode poorly for yields, potentially more so than in February or March.

In the last quarter-century, Argentina’s nine driest October-Decembers occurred when La Nina was also present in the period. Soybean and corn yields ranged from a bit below average to terrible in all nine years.

Argentina corn and soybean yields versus seasonal precipitation

Strong end-of-year rainfall has preceded poor yields just once in recent memory, during the 2013 harvest, but that was only because the first two months of the calendar year featured near-record dryness, topped only by the disastrous 2018 season.

Rainfall between January and March is still very important for yields, but somewhat drier weather during this time frame may be more tolerable if there was sufficient moisture at planting and just after.

Argentina’s national weather service last week predicted drier- and warmer-than-normal weather to dominate crop areas during the next three months, usually a safe bet during La Nina. Extreme to exceptional drought, the highest drought classifications, has spread in the country’s southern growing regions.

Weather models on Tuesday showed some rain chances for key areas over the next two weeks, most of it in the often-unreliable day 12-15 stretch. Even if Tuesday’s midday American model run is correct, Argentina’s grain belt would still have only a third of this month’s average precipitation by Oct. 19.

Last month was the driest September in Argentina’s grain belt since 2006, bringing the year-to-date precipitation through nine months to the lowest since 2013, some 23% below the decade average.

Monthly precipitation in Argentina's grain belt

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Matthew Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.