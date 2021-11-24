Asia Distillates Cash premiums extend rise, cracks rebound

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for benchmark 10 ppm gasoil and jet fuel cargoes continued to rise on Wednesday as firming demand draws on inventories at key storage and trading hubs.

However, while the outlook remains supportive, trade sources cautioned that surging coronavirus cases in Europe may dent the recovery in demand.

Cash premiums for jet fuel climbed to a more than one-week high of 23 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, up 4 cents from the previous session while the 10 ppm gasoil cash premium rose to a one-week high of 50 cents a barrel, up 4 cents from Tuesday.

In the paper markets, the front-month gasoil crack rose to $11.04 a barrel above Dubai crude, pulling away from a two-month low of $11 hit in the previous month, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.

The jet fuel crack similarly rebounded from Tuesday's two-month low of $9.21 a barrel to $9.44 a barrel above Dubai crude.

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as investors questioned the effectiveness of a U.S.-led release of oil from strategic reserves and turned their focus to producers' response.

STOCKS

Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped for a second week, falling 21% to a seven-week low of 2.82 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 22, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

Compared to the same period last year, the Fujairah stocks were 54% lower.

The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.68 million barrels this year, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

In the United States, distillate stocks fell by 1.5 million barrels, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, against expectations of a 1 million barrel drop, according to an extended Reuters poll. read more

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

No jet fuel or gasoil deals.

TENDERS

Bahrain's Bapco has offered between 40,000 tonnes and 60,000 tonnes of 10 ppm gasoil loading from Sitra over Dec. 17-20 in a tender closing on Nov. 23 with next day validity.

Sri Lanka's Ceypetco is seeking 280,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil for delivery to Colombo over Dec. 27-28 in a tender closing on Dec. 7.

OTHER NEWS

- The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday it will release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain to try to cool prices after OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for more crude. read more

- India's crude oil imports in October climbed from last year as consumption in the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer continued its rebound toward pre-pandemic levels, government data showed on Tuesday.

- The Baltic Exchange's dry bulk sea freight index rose for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, gaining 70 points, or 2.7%, to 2,715 points; its highest level in a week as rates rose across its vessel segments. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

