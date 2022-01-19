Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums drop, Fujairah stocks climb

NEW DELHI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil dropped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day rally, after a spike in Middle Eastern inventories dented demand sentiment, although tight supplies from China limited losses.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content slipped to $1.08 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $1.24 per barrel in the last session.

Middle distillates stockpiles at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, including gasoil and jet fuel, rose by 1.180 million barrels to 2.426 million barrels in the week to Jan. 17, according to S&P Global Platts data.

Cash premiums for jet fuel fell 5 cents to 95 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades.

OTHER NEWS

- Oil supply will soon overtake demand as some producers are set to pump at or above all-time highs, the IEA said, while demand holds up despite the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

