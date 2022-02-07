Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums jump to multi-year highs

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for gasoil surged to their highest level since September 2015 on Monday, after registering a weekly gain of nearly 5% last week on robust demand and tight supplies.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content jumped to $2.05 a barrel to Singapore quotes, against $1.51 in the previous session.

Cash premiums for jet rose to $1.94 per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $1.70 a barrel in the previous session.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- No jet fuel trades, two gasoil deals.

NEWS

- Oil prices fell $1 on Monday as signs of a progress in the U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that could lead to removal of U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales offset concerns about the tight supplies. read more

ASSESSMENTS

S&P Global Platts has included Dialog Terminals Pengerang 5 as a loading point in the Singapore Market on Close assessment process for jet fuel/kerosene from Feb. 7.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.