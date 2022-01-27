Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums linger near multi-year high

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Thursday as inventories at top trading hubs declined amid tight regional supplies.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $1.39 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the strongest since Oct. 2019 and up from $1.23 in the previous session.

Singapore's onshore inventory of middle distillates fell by 67,000 barrels to a two-week low of 8.458 million barrels in the week to Jan. 26, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

U.S. stocks dropped by 2.8 million barrels in the week, the EIA said, versus expectations for a drop of 1.3 million barrels.

Cash premiums for jet fuel rose to 87 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes from 76 cents in the previous session.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- No trades.

OTHER NEWS

- Oil traded at a seven-year high of about $90 a barrel on Thursday as the Ukraine crisis supported prices despite signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy. read more

Reporting by Mohi Narayan Editing by David Goodman

