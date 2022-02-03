Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums at multi-year high

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for gasoil extended gains on Thursday after Singapore inventories declined to a three-week low, boosting demand sentiment.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content surged to $1.59 a barrel to Singapore quotes, the highest since Oct. 2019, against $1.50 in the previous session.

Singapore's onshore inventory of middle distillates dropped 248,000 barrels to 8.210 million barrels in the week to Feb. 2, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Along with improving demand, lower supply from China has led to tightness, which has also resulted into stocks drawdown in Singapore," Refinitiv Oil Research said in a note.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- No jet fuel trades, two gasoil deals.

NEWS

- Oil prices eased following weak U.S. payrolls data and some profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.