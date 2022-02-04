Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums post weekly gains on firm demand

NEW DELHI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for gasoil registered weekly gains of nearly 5% after European stocks fell on strong demand.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content eased to $1.51 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, against $1.59 in the previous session.

Gasoil stocks at Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area declined by 2.5%, as demand up the Rhine river improved week-on-week, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Meanwhile, cash premiums for jet rose to $1.70 per barrel to Singapore quotes, the strongest since Feb. 2018, compared with $1.26 a barrel in the previous session.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals.

NEWS

- Russia has agreed to a 30-year contract to supply gas to China via a new pipeline and will settle the new gas sales in euros, bolstering an energy alliance with Beijing amid Moscow's strained ties with the West over Ukraine and other issues. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

