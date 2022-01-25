Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums rise amid tight supplies

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil gained on Tuesday for a fourth consecutive session, after Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical cancelled exports of five February gasoil cargoes following a fire incident at its Mailiao refinery.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $1.41 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $1.24 in the previous session.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (6505.TW) has shut its 36,000 barrel-per-day hydrocracker following a fire last week, the company spokesman said. It could take until mid-March for the unit to resume operations following repairs.

- Japan's biggest oil refiner, Eneos Holdings (5020.T), said on Tuesday it will shut down its 81-year-old Wakayama refinery in October 2023 as part of a long-term restructuring to adjust to falling domestic fuel demand and growing global competition. read more

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

