Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums rise, cracks gain

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil edged higher on Friday, buoyed by tight regional supplies and expectations for a steady demand recovery as countries relax COVID-19 restrictions further in the coming months.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at a premium of $1.95 a barrel to Singapore quotes, 7 cents higher from a day earlier. The premiums, however, have shed 7% this week.

Some market watchers are concerned the recent steep rise in oil prices might drive retail pump prices higher, denting near-term demand prospects.

Crude oil prices jumped on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia's attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $18.48 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $17.07 per barrel on Thursday.

TANKER RATES JOLT HIGHER

- Oil tanker rates are soaring globally as traders scramble to cope with jitters over possible disruption in Russian supplies, as well as war risk premiums for ships plying the Mediterranean region following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

- The global energy sector is concerned that Europe and the United States may impose sanctions on Russian exports and severely disrupt supplies.

- Sources were also worried that any additional widening in sanctions could render some Russian oil and fuel supplies off limits, and trigger a scramble by fuel and oil traders to secure alternative supplies that could tie up vessels on trips to exporters outside the Black Sea region.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining and storage hub rose 2.9% to 1.6 million tonnes in the week ended Feb. 24, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

- ARA jet fuel inventories slipped 0.5% this week to 835,000 tonnes.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- The global oil market was thrown into chaos on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine, with top buyers of Russian oil struggling to secure guarantees at Western banks or find ships to take crude from one of the world's largest producers. read more

- President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States was working with other countries on a combined release of additional oil from global strategic crude reserves, and a source with knowledge of the talks said the plan was in the "early stages." read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

