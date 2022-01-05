Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums rise further

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose for a third consecutive session on Wednesday, soaring to their highest level since June 2020, buoyed by expectations for tighter supplies in the near term.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at a premium of 97 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 94 cents per barrel a day earlier.

Lower exports from China would keep the regional gasoil market tight as demand is expected to recover further in coming months, trade sources said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

China has more than halved the volume of export quotas for refined fuel under the first allotment for 2022, in line with the government's recent policy to curb excessive domestic refinery production amid a broad plan to reduce carbon emissions. read more

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to a three-week high of $13.73 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday, compared with $13.41 a barrel on Tuesday.

Jet fuel refining profits climbed 29 cents to $11.04 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, their strongest in a week.

INVENTORIES

- Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 22.8% to 1.6 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 3, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

- The weekly stocks in Fujairah averaged 3.5 million barrels in 2021, compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.

- U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 31, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- OPEC+'s decision this week to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February reflects easing concern of a big surplus in the first quarter, as well as a wish to provide consistent guidance to the market, sources and analysts said.

The producer group, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with allies including Russia, agreed on Tuesday to raise its output target by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.