Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums rise for third straight session

SINGAPORE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose to their highest in nearly two weeks on Monday, supported by firmer buying interests in the physical market, while the Dec/Jan time spread for the industrial fuel grade widened its backwardation.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed to 47 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 44 cents per barrel on Friday.

The differentials, however, have shed about 45% since hitting a recent high of 86 cents in November, weighed down by worries of increasing supplies and the Omicron coronavirus variant's threat to near-term demand recovery.

The prompt-month spread for 10 ppm gasoil , which have remained in a backwardated structure since the beginning of September, traded at 65 cents per barrel on Monday.

Refining profit margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped 24 cents to $12.05 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours as raw material crude prices rose by more than $1 per barrel on Monday.

TRAVEL RULES

- Japanese voters' support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ticked up after his government enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant , the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Monday. read more

- Japan took some of the world's strictest steps on Nov. 29 by closing its borders to new foreign entrants for about a month. A day later, it discovered its first Omicron infection in a Namibian diplomat who had arrived on Nov. 28.

- Britain will require all inbound travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test and arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, health minister Sajid Javid said. read more

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- No 10ppm gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco raised official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to key market Asia for a second straight month in January, tracking robust gains in Middle East spot market last month. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V

