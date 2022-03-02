Asia Distillates Gasoil cash premiums surge to multi-year peak

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil jumped on Wednesday, surging to a multi-year high, riding on firmer deals in the physical trade window.

Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to a premium of $2.89 a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Singapore's benchmark gasoil grade was shifted to 10ppm in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier.

Meanwhile, cash premiums for jet fuel dipped 5 cents to $1.61 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, but traders were hopeful about recovering aviation demand as airlines across the globe were increasing capacity.

Global airline capacity rose 1.1% this week to 82.1 million seats, according to aviation data firm OAG.

"As we look forward over the next three months, (global) airline capacity is expected to reach 100 million seats by the middle of May," OAG said in a statement.

Total scheduled airline capacity in South Asia in the week to Monday rose 6.7% from the previous week, while scheduled seats in South East Asia increased 2.7%, OAG data showed.

Refining margins for jet fuel were at $15.42 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $16.04 per barrel on Tuesday. The cracks, however, have jumped over 17% in the last week.

BAN ON RUSSIAN FLIGHTS

- The United States will follow the European Union and Canada in banning Russian flights from its airspace, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday evening, in a move likely to trigger Russian retaliation. read more

- United Airlines and United Parcel Service said they had suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

- Japan Airlines Co Ltd and All Nippon Airways, a subsidiary of ANA Holdings Inc, are considering routes that avoid Russia, following security concerns stemming from its invasion of Ukraine, the airlines said on Wednesday.

INVENTORIES

- Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 4.5% to 2.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 28, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

- The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 2.03 million barrels so far this year, compared with a weekly average of 3.5 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed.

- U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 392,000 barrels in the week ended Feb. 25, according to market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices surged on Wednesday as supply disruption fears mounted following hefty sanctions on Russian banks amid the intensifying Ukraine conflict, while traders scrambled to seek alternative oil sources in an already tight market.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

