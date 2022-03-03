Asia Distillates Gasoil cracks hit record high, cash premiums swell further

SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil soared to their highest level on record on Thursday, despite steeper feedstock crude prices, while cash premiums for the fuel grade surged to a fresh multi-year high.

The regional gasoil market remains tight, and is expected to see even stronger arbitrage demand from the West in coming days as buyers avoid Russian supplies amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions, trade sources said. read more

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to $23.09 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $21.63 a day earlier.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which have gained 28% in the past two weeks, were about 77% higher than the nine-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $4.45 a barrel to Singapore quotes, a level not seen since Singapore's benchmark gasoil grade was shifted to 10ppm in January 2018, from 500ppm earlier. They were at a premium of $2.89 per barrel on Wednesday.

INVENTORIES

- Singapore's middle distillate inventories climbed 7.7% to a four-week high of 7.9 million barrels in the week to March 2, according to Enterprise Singapore data. But this week's stocks were 45.5% lower than a year earlier.

- Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 7.9 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 11.8 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed.

- U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 573,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 25, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- Three gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade

OTHER NEWS

- U.S. sanctions targeting Russian refineries, disruptions to shipping and a fall in U.S. crude stocks to multi-year lows kept oil prices racing on Thursday as Brent charged towards $120 a barrel, its highest in almost a decade.

- The United States on Wednesday took aim at Russia's oil refining sector with new export curbs and targeted Belarus with sweeping new export restrictions, as the Biden administration amps up its crackdown on Moscow and Minsk over the invasion of Ukraine. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

