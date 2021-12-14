Asia Distillates Gasoil, jet margins climb to 1-month high

SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for benchmark 10 ppm gasoil and jet fuel climbed to more than one-month highs on Tuesday amid limited inventories and few signs so far that the new Omicron variant is significantly denting demand.

A surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant will dent global demand for oil, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, but the broader picture is one of increasing output set to top demand this month and soar next year. read more

"The surge in new COVID-19 cases is expected to temporarily slow, but not upend the recovery in oil demand that is underway," Paris-based IEA said in its monthly oil report.

The gain in refining margins also came as oil prices dipped towards $74 a barrel on Tuesday.

Refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil climbed to $14.07 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, up from $13.62 in the previous session and the highest since Nov. 10, Refinitiv data on Eikon showed.

Similarly, the front-month jet fuel crack rose to a more than two-month low of $12.17 a barrel above Dubai crude, down from $11.72 on Monday.

Jet margins were also supported by expectations that the winter peak demand for heating in the region will support demand.

Both refining margins sank to about three-month lows in late-November as traders anticipated the Omicron variant would hurt demand for both middle distillate fuels.

OTHER NEWS

- Major Chinese manufacturing province Zhejiang is fighting its first COVID-19 cluster this year, with tens of thousands of citizens in quarantine and virus-hit areas suspending business operations, cutting flights and cancelling events. read more

- OPEC on Monday raised its world oil demand forecast for the first quarter of 2022 and stuck to its timeline for a return to pre-pandemic levels of oil use, saying the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a mild and brief impact. read more

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- One jet fuel trade, none on gasoil.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

