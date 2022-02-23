Asia Distillates Gasoil refining margins dip, front-month spread narrows

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Wednesday, but still lingered near a multi-year high touched earlier this month as supplies remain limited, while regional demand is picking up strength on easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil were at $16.96 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $17.55 per barrel a day earlier.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade, which have gained 26% in the last two months, were currently about 38% higher than their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv data showed.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dipped 16 cents to $1.89 a barrel to Singapore quotes, while the March/April time spread for the fuel grade narrowed its backwardation to trade at $2.02 per barrel on Wednesday.

INVENTORIES

- Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 47.6% to 2.6 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 21, data via S&P Global Platts showed.

- The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 1.9 million barrels so far this year, compared with a weekly average of 3.5 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed.

GREEN ENERGY

- India could become a global green energy superpower with exports of clean energy rising to $500 billion over the next 20 years, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries, said on Wednesday. read more

- Indian companies including Reliance have announced plans worth billions of dollars to boost India's renewable energy capacity consisting of building battery storage, fuel cells and production of green hydrogen at less than $1 per kilogram.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices stabilised on Wednesday after hitting seven-year highs in the last session, as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supplies.

- Vietnam will auction 100 million litres (26.4 million gallons) of gasoline from its national reserves, state media reported on Tuesday, as a supply shortage enters its second month. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

