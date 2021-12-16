Asia Distillates Gasoil refining margins drop as crude firms

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Thursday as feedstock crude prices firmed, while cash differentials lingered close to their strongest levels in over a month as traders expect a larger rebound in industrial demand in 2022.

The current lack of arbitrage opportunities to the west, however, would weigh on the short-term gasoil outlook, market watchers said.

Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil were at $13.38 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $13.97 per barrel a day earlier.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to 65 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, up from 62 cents per barrel on Wednesday.

INDIA GASOIL SALES RISE

- India's gasoil sales in the first half of December rose from November and compared to the same period last year, preliminary sales data showed on Thursday, reflecting a pick up in industrial activity in the world's third-biggest oil consumer. read more

- Gasoil sales by the country's state fuel retailers were 2.87 million tonnes during Dec. 1-15, the data compiled by state-owned refiners showed, up 17.9% from the same period in November and up 3.3% from a year ago.

INVENTORIES

- Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 8.5% to a three-week high of 8.04 million barrels in the week to Dec. 15, according to Enterprise Singapore data. Last week, the inventories had sunk to their lowest level since May 2018.

- Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 12 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 48.2% lower than a year earlier.

- U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 10, versus expectations for a 688,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals

OTHER NEWS

- India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), operator of the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in Western India, aims to get the first cargo of oil from its new Abu Dhabi-based trading unit in December, a source familiar with the matter said. read more

- Oil prices rose on Thursday as U.S. implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world's top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

