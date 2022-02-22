Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash premiums inch higher

SINGAPORE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel inched up on Tuesday as traders expect aviation demand to strengthen gradually in the coming months.

Cash differentials for jet fuel rose by a cent to a premium of $1.18 a barrel to Singapore quotes.

Domestic airline capacity across the globe this week stood at 10% below where it was in 2019, but scheduled international capacity remained 45% lower compared with the same period, according to aviation data firm OAG.

Total scheduled airline capacity in South Asia in the week to Monday rose 3.4% from the previous week, while scheduled seats in Central Asia increased 2.3%, OAG data showed.

"As we look forward over the next three months, (global) capacity is expected to reach 96.6 million seats by the middle of May; airlines have added 19.3 million seats into the next three months scheduled capacity compared to last week," OAG said in a statement.

Asian refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed to $13.68 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $12.87 per barrel on Monday.

INDIA FUEL DEMAND

- India's fuel demand is likely to grow 5.5% in the next fiscal year beginning April 1, initial government estimates show, reflecting a pick-up in industrial activity and mobility in Asia's third largest economy after months of stagnation. read more

- India's fuel consumption in 2022-23, a proxy for oil demand, could rise to 214.5 million tonnes from the revised estimates of 203.3 million tonnes for the current fiscal year ending March 2022, according to government forecasts.

TENDERS

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- One 10 ppm gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. read more

- Oil prices jumped more than $2 on Tuesday on supply disruption worries as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

