Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash premiums rise for fourth straight day

NEW DELHI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel gained for a fourth day runing on Friday despite a rise in European inventories.

Jet fuel cash premiums rose to 93 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 87 cents in the previous session.

Stocks of jet fuel at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose to 840,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday, up from 828,000 the previous week, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $1.52 a barrel to Singapore quotes, against $1.39 in the previous session.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- One jet fuel trade.

OTHER NEWS

- Shareholders of Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical (NSRP) have reached an agreement to arrange short-term funds to keep Vietnam's largest refinery operational, state oil company PetroVietnam said on Friday. read more

Reporting by Mohi Narayan Editing by David Goodman

