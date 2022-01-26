Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash premiums rise, Fujairah inventories drop

NEW DELHI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel gained on Wednesday as a decline in Middle East stocks boosted sentiment.

Cash premiums for jet rose to 83 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with 76 cents a barrel in the previous session.

Stocks of middle distillates at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, including jet fuel and gasoil, fell by 630,000 barrels on the week to 1.796 million barrels. Meanwhile, the U.S. distillate inventories fell by 2.2 million barrels, according to sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content eased to $1.28 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $1.41 in the previous session.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS O/AS

- No trades.

OTHER NEWS

- Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia may raise prices of all grades of crude it sells to Asia in March on firm demand and stronger margins for gasoil and jet fuel, trade sources said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.